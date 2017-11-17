BYU-Pathway Worldwide inaugurate first president

Former BYU-Idaho President Clark G. Gilbert was inaugurated as the first president of BYU-Pathway Worldwide on Nov. 16.

Elder David A. Bednar, a member of the board of trustees for the Church Educational System and memeber of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, called the inauguration a historic event.

Students in BYU-Pathway Worldwide welcomed President Gilbert as their new president in a live-streaming video.

Pathway students said BYU-Pathway Worldwide has helped them to feel the Spirit and has given them an opportunity to learn and teach others.

“Thank you, because you believe that we can do it,” one student said through a video recorded for Gilbert.

Elder Kim B. Clark of the Seventy spoke at the inauguration and expressed his love for the Gilberts.

Clark said the Gilberts have followed what the Lord wanted them to do and will continue to follow the Lord for the development of BYU-Pathway Worldwide.

President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, installed President Gilbert as the first president of BYU-Pathway Worldwide.

President Nelson presented President Gilbert with a special medallion after installing him.

In his inaugural remarks, President Gilbert said students are creating temples of learning for their own lives.

He said creating temples of learning includes keeping Christ at the center of our lives.

President Gilbert said the Church is committed to learning because education is a commandment and is part of the path to conversion.

In a survey given to members of the Church, Latter-day Saints were asked what their constraints to education were. The members listed cost, fear and access.

In the creation of BYU-Pathway Worldwide, the creators made sure it was affordable, gave spiritual and academic confidence and let students meet online or in local gatherings.

President Gilbert said many programs in the church, along with BYU-Idaho and LDS Business College, have been instrumental in creating BYU-Pathway Worldwide.

“Only in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could so many resources work in harmony,” President Gilbert said.

President Nelson was the concluding speaker at the inauguration.

President Nelson said a key aspect of BYU-Pathway Worldwide is studying the Book of Mormon. He promised that as students do this, they will be blessed in temporal and spiritual things.

“You will grow academically, professionally and spiritually as you seek to enhance your education,” President Nelson said.