BYU-Pathway Worldwide report shows education reaches every corner of the world

4. Overall, more females represented than males

There are more female students than male in both BYU-I Online and PathwayConnect. BYU-I Online students are 66 percent female and 34 percent male. Fifty-eight percent of PathwayConnect students are female and 42 percent male.

There are more male international students than female. Fifty-three percent are male in PathwayConnect and 60 percent are male in BYU-I Online.

5. More than half of the PathwayConnect graduates enroll in BYU-I

Fifty-one percent of PathwayConnect graduates choose to further their education and enroll in a degree program at BYU-I.



“I believe the student’s goal is to get a higher education so they can have better job opportunities,” said Camila Parada, a training lead for PathwayConnect and a sophomore studying business management. “At the same time, they are improving their English skills because the program is made to help them improve their language skills.”

On average, PathwayConnect participants have a 3.23 GPA and BYU-I online students have a 3.22 GPA.

“The program has been helping students to get a better education and to get better opportunities,” Parada said. “The second purpose of the program is to bring the gospel to the students’ heart.”

The 2017 BYU-Pathway Worldwide Annual Report can be found online on the BYU-Pathway Worldwide newsroom webpage.