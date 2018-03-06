BYU-Pathway Worldwide report shows education reaches every corner of the world

The BYU-Pathway Worldwide 2017 Annual Report, released in February, shows the desire and needs of a wide variety of students seeking further education in Pathway Worldwide.
According to BYU-Pathway Worldwide’s website, Clark G. Gilbert, the president of Pathway Worldwide, said the program is a “temple of learning.” They feel a responsibility to further build it up for the Lord and His kingdom’s benefit.
The report contains a message from President Gilbert, data and statistics, milestones and feature articles.
1. Pathway Worldwide has a total of 38,927 students
Pathway Worldwide participants include 15,555 BYU-Idaho online students and 25,547 PathwayConnect students.
2. Ikeja, Nigeria has the largest PathwayConnect site outside of the United States
“In Nigeria, the desire and need for education is almost palpable,” said Corey Christensen, BYU-Pathway area manager for Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific, in his feature article. “Over the years, I have met many students who spent weeks sleeping in chapels, at friends’ houses or sometimes even in the streets just for the chance to participate in PathwayConnect.”
PathwayConnect has 517 sites in the world, and 283 of those are outside of the U.S. PathwayConnect has 8,008 international students. As for BYU-I online students, 2,034 of them are international students representing 60 different countries.
3. The median age of PathwayConnect students is 31
PathwayConnect has 51 percent of students aged 31 or over, and 49 percent aged between 18 to 30.
The median age of BYU-I online students is 36. Sixty-seven percent of these students are age 31 or older and 33 percent range from ages 18 to 30.
4. Overall, more females represented than males
There are more female students than male in both BYU-I Online and PathwayConnect. BYU-I Online students are 66 percent female and 34 percent male. Fifty-eight percent of PathwayConnect students are female and 42 percent male.
There are more male international students than female. Fifty-three percent are male in PathwayConnect and 60 percent are male in BYU-I Online.
5. More than half of the PathwayConnect graduates enroll in BYU-I
Fifty-one percent of PathwayConnect graduates choose to further their education and enroll in a degree program at BYU-I.
“I believe the student’s goal is to get a higher education so they can have better job opportunities,” said Camila Parada, a training lead for PathwayConnect and a sophomore studying business management. “At the same time, they are improving their English skills because the program is made to help them improve their language skills.”
On average, PathwayConnect participants have a 3.23 GPA and BYU-I online students have a 3.22 GPA.
“The program has been helping students to get a better education and to get better opportunities,” Parada said. “The second purpose of the program is to bring the gospel to the students’ heart.”
The 2017 BYU-Pathway Worldwide Annual Report can be found online on the BYU-Pathway Worldwide newsroom webpage.