Clark G. Gilbert to be inaugurated as first BYU-Pathway President

On Nov. 16, 2017, Clark G. Gilbert, the 16th president of BYU-Idaho, will be inaugurated as the president of BYU-Pathway Worldwide.

There will be a live broadcast of the inauguration that will begin at 7 p.m., MST. This broadcast will be streamed online and can be accessed at lds.org or at locations holding PathwayConnect gatherings.

BYU-Pathway Worldwide is an online higher educational system owned and operated by the Latter-Day Saint church Church Educational System. BYU-Pathway Worldwide was created by Glibert and was announced by the first presidency of the church on February 2017 by.

According to The Mormon Newsroom, President Gilbert’s inauguration will be held in the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City, Utah. The inauguration will be broadcasted around the world through the church website and the PathWay website.

Pathway is preparing for the inauguration by setting up several PathwayConnect gatherings that will have the event broadcasted to these gatherings.

President Russell M. Nelson will be presiding at this meeting and he will install President Gilbert as the first president of BYU’s Pathway program.

The BYU-Pathway inauguration is not a normal inauguration because it is an online university. There is limited space for this inauguration only guests that are invited to this historical event for Church Educational System are attending.