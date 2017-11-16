BYU releases campus sexual assault reports

BYU released its report on a survey regarding incidents of sexual misconduct, awareness of resources for victims and perceptions of the campus on the issue.

Over the course of a 12-month time period, 43 percent of the BYU student population completed the survey.

Of those who took the survey, 6.5 percent of women and 1.2 percent of men reported that they experienced some form of sexual misconduct while attending BYU.

According to the news release, “the most frequent form of unwanted sexual contact reported in the survey was forced touching of a sexual nature such as forced kissing, fondling or touching of private parts.”

The survey also found that in most cases the perpetrator was already an acquaintance of the victim. Drugs and alcohol were rarely involved.

Of the unwanted sexual conduct, only 36 percent of victims were reported to support systems. Most often, victims turn to ecclesiastical leaders.

While BYU provides a Title IX office with a full-time victim advocate and Title IX coordinator, only 3 percent of incidents are reported to the office.

Professor Ben Ogles, the survey committee chair and dean of the College of Family, Home, and Social Sciences, told BYU News that when a roommate or friend confides in them about their sexual assault, they should “say ‘I’m so sorry this happened to you.’ Don’t question them or second-guess them. Accept what they say and walk them over to a place where they can get help.”