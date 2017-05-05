BYU-I student housing open for solar eclipse visitors

BYU-Idaho released a statement allowing apartment complex owners to rent out empty apartments for the Solar eclipse in August.

The following is the statement released by BYU-Idaho

In an effort to accommodate the large number of people expected to visit the Rexburg area during the solar eclipse this summer, BYU-Idaho is allowing a one-time exception for BYU-Idaho approved housing owners to rent out empty apartments. The exception can be granted inasmuch as the following requirements and expectations are upheld:

The building in which visitors are staying must be completely vacant (meaning free from any students);

Visitors shall not stay in approved housing for more than one week;

BYU-Idaho students shall not be displaced to accommodate visitors; and

The Honor Code and BYU-Idaho Apartment Living Standards shall remain in force.

BYU-Idaho welcomes those visiting Rexburg for this rare event and hopes they feel welcome in our community.

Many approved student housing complexes now are looking to the future, seeing if renting out their apartments is a doable task.

“The university has approved student housing complexes to rent out room for this,” said Anna Johanson, apartment manager at Mountain Lofts. “However, this is only if the building is empty and does not currently have tenants residing in it. We have residents that will be staying over for the summer in both our men’s and women’s building. So, we will not be renting out rooms.”

Johanson said that Mountain Lofts is in current discussion of having a special event that day on top of our parking garage.