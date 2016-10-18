Student refugee shares her experience

As a 13-year-old girl, Deborah Wene, a senior majoring in marriage and family studies, found herself in a country ravaged by civil war without her parents, waiting and hoping for a chance to make it to the United States of America.

Wene said she grew up in the Central African Republic, a place where she said she grew up around the monkeys, elephants and gardens. A place where she said they did not need money because the things they needed were all around them.

“To this day there is civil war, many people fighting against the government,” Wene said. “We have tribes, and everyone wants to be in a position where they have control over the resources. They kill people so they can get their way to the top.”

Wene was raised in Africa by a couple that adopted her and raised her as their only child. Her family was subjected to the hard reality of their war-torn country. On multiple occasions, she hid in a bathroom or under a bed, so intruders would not be able to find her as her parents were beaten.

“I was in the situation where I was just having dinner with my parents and witnessed them being killed in front of my eyes,” Wene said. “Nobody deserves that, my parents didn’t deserve it, I didn’t deserve to see it — but that doesn’t mean God didn’t love me or God didn’t love them.”

Wene was a refugee attempting to receive permission to enter The United States and live with her biological father who had immigrated to the states when she was a child.

Sister Linda K. Burton, Relief Society general president, said in a message in April that members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints need to find ways to help refugee children like Wene.

“There are more than 60 million refugees, including forcibly displaced people, worldwide,” Burton said, according to lds.org. “Half of those are children. These individuals have undergone tremendous difficulties and are starting over in new countries and cultures. While there are sometimes organizations that help them with a place to live and basic necessities, what they need is a friend and ally who can help them adjust to their new home, a person who can help them learn the language, understand the systems and feel connected.”

There have been more than 40,000 refugees admitted to the United States in 2016 from a wide array of countries and continents, according to pewresearch.org.

Wene waited six months with the hope of coming to the United States but she had the benefit of having her father living there, which made the process of coming to the states significantly faster than the average refugee.

The average refugee waits 18 to 24 months in order to pass every background check and be admitted into the country, according to buisinessinsider.com.

“During those six months, it was tragic,” Wene said. “I didn’t have anyone or anything, and I felt like nobody understood what I had gone through. It was the most horrible, hardest experience of my life.”

BYU-Idaho students have started many groups in order to extend aid, not only to refugees in the community but to help those who need it around the world.

Katy Williams, a senior studying health psychology said she felt a need to serve those around her, and received an answer to her prayers during general conference when she heard about the refugee crisis. She said she now has helped establish local refugee programs and works to bring attention to them on campus. Williams said in her experience, when people get involved with this cause, they will understand why the Church has put out the call to help refugees.

“I think we have an opportunity to make a connection with our brothers and sisters who are in need of a lot of love,” Williams said. “They need to feel wanted, and they need to feel like we are a team and we love them.”

Wene came to the United States without knowing how to speak English. She said she felt different than everyone else, but felt at ease through people reaching out to her even if they did not understand her.

Wene said the biggest help that someone can give goes beyond the money or donations. She said the thing that helped her feel better about being here was the love she felt from those around her.

“For me, smiles were a big deal and would be my recommendation for how to treat people in need,” Wene said. “That international language is love, and even if we don’t understand each other, we understand the language of love.”