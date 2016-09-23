BYU-I students prepare for the General Women’s session

Saturday, Sept. 24, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints women will have the opportunity to watch the general women’s session of the 186th Semiannual General Conference being broadcast live from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The session will begin at 6 p.m. MDT, according to lds.org.

Women ages 8 and up are encouraged to watch. The broadcast will be shown in the BYU-Idaho Center, according to byui.edu.

The broadcast can also be streamed through lds.org, Mormon Channel and in select Church’s meeting houses, according to lds.org.

Gillian Gwezere, a freshman majoring in general studies, said she is very excited for the women’s session because the speakers will address the spiritual concerns facing women today.

“I really like hearing the messages they deliver because they are family centered,” Gwezere said.

Katelyn Van Horn, a junior studying humanities, said she enjoys the conference because it teaches women to be prepared for their eternal purpose as mothers.

Van Horn also said she takes personal responsibility in order to get what she wants out of the session. She is preparing this week to be ready for any spiritual insights that are delivered.

“I’ll read conference talks and pray for the speakers,” Van Horn said. “I’ll pray that the Spirit will help them bring a message that will help those who are listening or reading later.”

Jamie Bradford, a freshman studying medical assisting, says that she likes to watch with an open mind and that the message she needs always comes to her.

“I always get answers even when I don’t have questions,” Bradford said.

Bethanie Miller, a manager at The Ivy Apartments, said that watching the women’s session as friends and as an apartment can bring new roommates together as they start a new semester.

“Doing spiritual things together as an apartment always bonds people and creates a happier environment in the apartment,” Miller said.

Bradford said that she plans on watching on TV with all of her roommates and some of her friends too.

Van Horn is planning on watching the conference at the BYU-Idaho Center with her roommates.

“With my particular roommates, we’ll enjoy spending that time together,” Van Horn said. “We’ll bake cookies and make a whole big thing out of the session.”

Ashlee Paulsen, a freshman studying animal science, will be watching for the first time as a college student. She has watched every year with her family in her local stake center, but she is looking forward to bonding with roommates and friends during the session.

Follow @byuiscroll for live tweets and updates of the conference.