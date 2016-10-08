BYU-I students react to iOS 10

An update is supposed to make things better and life easier, but do people actually like the iOS 10 update? There are several new features and here are what BYU-Idaho students had to say about it:

Apple describes iOS 10 as their biggest release yet, according to apple.com.

Some of the new features include:

Sending a message in your own handwriting. The person you are texting will see it animate, just as ink flows on paper, according to apple.com.

Olivia Hansen, a sophomore majoring in general studies, said that she likes the new way the photos are organized. Pictures can be broken up by who appears in them.

Invisible ink allows you to send a message or photo that remains hidden, then simply swipe to reveal it. Tap to replace an emoji. You can swap out words for emojis by touching the typed word before you send it, according to apple.com.

Hailey Barnes, a freshman majoring in general studies, said the new emojis are too “android-y.”

Barnes said that even though she doesn’t like the new emojis, she uses the GIFs in the keyboard all the time.

Barnes said she also dislikes how the new lock screen looks when new notifications pop up. The notifications are white and your screen background is still visible; rather than the black screen it used to be.

Benjamin Elton, a junior studying exercise physiology, said that he likes the new pull up menu that displays music. Swiping to the left will bring you back to the menu that displays the flashlight, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, airplane mode, etc.

Elton said he doesn’t like the new way to unlock his phone. You can no longer swipe to the left to access the keypad; you have to press the home button.

“It’s confusing to press the home button every time,” Elton said.

Though not all students like the new operating system, iOS 10 is more personal, more powerful and more playful, according to apple.com.