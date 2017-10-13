California fires leave many in need of help

Fires have raged and spread all across the counties of Northern California leaving many people homeless and helpless. Numerous organizations have come together to help those in need.

According to the National Weather Service, these fires started on Oct. 8 and have continued ever since. Winds stronger than 50 miles per hour have cut through Napa county in California.

Emily Masulonis, a junior studying English education, is from Bennett Valley, California, one of the affected areas. She said she saw all of this destruction and knew she had to do something to help.

On October 10, through a Facebook post, she organized a drive for clothing and blankets to be shipped to California. Many people have answered the call for help, and Masulonis has received many donations.

After speaking to the stake president of the Santa Rosa California Stake, an area that has been affected greatly by the fires, Masulonis said donations to the Church’s Humanitarian Aid Fund are most needed. To donate, members can fill out a tithing slip and donate money under the “humanitarian aid” section.

According to Express News, it is still unsure what sparked the fires. It is believed that it could have been a malfunctioned power line or transformer.

The fire has cut through neighborhoods from Santa Rosa to Napa county, California, destroying 5,700 structures and leaving 34 people dead, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Hailey Grantham, a senior studying public health, is from Santa Rosa, California, and said that she has been in frequent contact with her parents who still live there.

Grantham said, as of Saturday, the next street over from where her parents live, had been evacuated but not her street yet. She said her parents are ready to leave on a moment’s notice.

“It’s kind of scary when your family calls you and says that they’re ready to go just in case,” Grantham said.

Many people in Grantham’s stake have lost their homes. Grantham said she and her brother are planning a trip back to California once the fires stop to help friends and strangers resettle.

Many non-profit organizations from California, such as the Redwood Empire Food Bank, are also collecting donations of clothing and money to assist those affected.

To learn more about the Redwood Empire Food Bank, click here.

To donate to the cause, click here.