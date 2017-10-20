Campus security at BYU-Idaho

On Oct. 10, police from Texas Tech University investigated the room of student Hollis Daniels III after receiving a call from his roommates concerned for his welfare.

The police found drugs as well as drug paraphernalia in his possession.

The university stated Daniels was arrested and taken to the campus police station for a “standard debriefing.”

Only one officer was in the debriefing room with Daniels as he was being questioned. According to NPR, Officer Floyd East was filling out paperwork in the room with Daniels, who was not wearing handcuffs.

Officers heard a loud bang and returned to the room to find the officer fatally wounded and his body camera missing, as was Daniels.

The campus was shut down for about an hour as the police tracked down and arrested him with no further conflict. “I mean the response time was amazing,” said Texas Tech student Felicia Omolade Ajibike. “They had caught the guy and handled the situation in less than an hour.”

Compared to other colleges in the U.S., BYU-Idaho, is considered very safe. According to Business Insider, BYU-I is ranked No. 10 of the 25 safest colleges in America.

“I’d rate (campus safety) very high,” said Stephen Bunnell, director of BYU-Idaho Public Safety. “We have a good track record of responding when there is a threat.”

Even though the Rexburg campus is considered very safe, students are still encouraged to take basic precautions for their safety.

“In a safe community like we have here, it’s easy to become complacent,” Bunnell said. “Be aware of your surroundings.”

Oftentimes, students become casual in their everyday security measures, such as forgetting to lock their car door or apartment.

For larger scale emergencies, the BYU-I Public Safety Department are trained to respond to emergencies such as health epidemics, weather emergencies and even active shooters.

“We try to make sure that we’re trained and prepared for anything that might come,” Bunnell said.

It is also important for students to be prepared in the case of such emergencies. Information on how to act in case of an active shooter is provided on the BYU-I Public Safety website.

The website explains a method promoted by many college campuses called, “run, hide, fight.”

“If you find out there’s an active shooter the first thing you do is run,” Bunnell said. “Get as far away, as fast as you can. If you can’t run for some reason, hide. Get out of sight, make yourself as small as you can. The last thing is to fight, if all else fails, don’t just become a victim.”

It’s important to be prepared and to act. Bunnell encourages students to call if they see anything of concern.

“If you have an immediate fear, dial 911,” he said. “If it’s something that’s just a little suspicious, you can call our office at (208) 496-3000.”