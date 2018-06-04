Canada imposes sanctions on Venezuela after election

Canada and other countries levied sanctions against Venezuelan leaders on May 31 after Nicolas Maduro was re-elected as Venezuela’s president on May 20.

According to The Washington Post, Maduro’s opposition boycotted the elections because they felt they were fraudulent, while the United States and some Latin American countries “also rejected the vote, accusing Maduro’s government of banning leading opposition parties from participating and using mass bribery to lure votes from the poor.”

Alejandro Lopez, a junior studying communication, said he left Venezuela with his family when he was a year and a half old, but he still has family members living there, including his grandmother.

Lopez said he remembers his grandmother coming to visit when he was younger. He had always heard that the situation in Venezuela was bad but didn’t realize how bad until he saw his grandmother buy two huge boxes and fill them with things like toilet paper, toothbrushes and food.

Lopez said Venezuelans have a type of cornmeal they use to make their arepas, and his family “jokes” that there is more food in a grocery store like Broulim’s than there is in the entirety of Venezuela.

“Things just aren’t available there,” Lopez said.

Lopez’s mother, Johanna Andreani, said she will send her mother boxes of basic items, simply because those things aren’t available or are too expensive. Inflation in Venezuela is so high, many people don’t make enough to buy basic necessities.

Andreani said Venezuela has changed a lot since she and her family left more than 20 years ago. Venezuela used to be one of the richest countries in the world because of their oil reserves, and the citizens were proud that they had the money to travel. She said elections used to be democratic, like they were supposed to be.

Now, Andreani said, people are leaving because of the government, the inflation and the growing crime rate.

“You could get robbed and even killed over a pair of shoes,” she said.

Lopez doesn’t remember Venezuela much, but, from what he has heard, the elections are rigged. Officials are supposedly democratically elected, but he said that’s a joke to him. The elections are just for show.

Andreani said she doesn’t like Maduro. She doesn’t think he’s qualified to be president. With this recent election, she thinks things in Venezuela will stay the same unless the people act.

According to The World Factbook, Maduro, the hand-picked successor to former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, has continued the retreat from a democratic government.

In 2017, Maduro created a Constituent Assembly, giving them the power to change the constitution and remove government officials.

“The U.S. Government does not recognize the Assembly, which has generally used its powers to rule by decree rather than to reform the constitution,” according to The World Factbook. “Simultaneously, democratic institutions continue to deteriorate, freedoms of expression and the press are curtailed, and political polarization has grown.”

According to Ultimas Noticias, Luis Augusto Romero, the general secretary of the political party Avanzada Progresista, said the supporters of Maduro’s rival, Henri Falcon, will join to create an united opposition against Maduro. Their goal will be to demand solutions to the problems the government has not been solving.

Falcon called for a re-do of the election “on the same day that Canada registered its protest of the widely criticized vote by imposing sanctions on first lady, Cilia Flores, and 13 other people linked to the government,” according to ABC News.

The European Union has also said it wants a new election, saying it will levy other sanctions against Venezuelan officials otherwise.

Venezuela’s government has rejected Canada’s sanctions, according to Ultimas Noticias, and has also spoken out against the EU’s decision.

“This is the European Union that arrogantly wants to put its nose in Venezuela’s business,” Maduro said, according to The Washington Post. “Enough of this old colonialism.”

Luis Almagro, the secretary general of the Organization of American States, requested on May 31 that the International Criminal Court open an investigation on Maduro and his government, according to Tal Cual Digital.

“Inevitably, this will dramatically increase the risks that we Venezuelans face,” said Maria Corina Machado, an opposition leader, according to the Miami Herald. “I foresee a period of enormous repression, which they are already planning, not only against civil society but also against the … armed forces. They are going to move against those officers and soldiers who still know their historic responsibilities and who understand that Venezuela is today a failed state controlled by an outlaw regime.”