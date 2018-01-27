Candidates race to win the republican primary for governer

Written by Carly Schaelling

Governor Butch Otter of Idaho announced in 2017 he will not be running for re-election, according to The Spokesman-Review. Multiple Republican candidates have emerged to race for the open seat and secure the republican nomination. Voting for the republican primary will take place on May 15, according to Ballotpedia.

According to the Idaho Statesman, there are three Republican candidates leading in the polls hoping to secure the May primary: Rep. Raul Labrador, Lt. Gov. Brad Little and businessman Tommy Ahlquist.

Rep. Raul Labrador

Labrador has represented Idaho in the 1st Congressional District since 2011. Labrador’s website shows a list of policies he wants to fight for if he is elected as Governor, including fighting against the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), traditional marriage and for Idaho’s Second Amendments Rights.

Labrador also plans on ending illegal immigration and limit the number of refugees coming into Idaho. However, Governors have no ability in preventing refugees moving into Idaho. The Federal Government has that power, according to a Supreme Court Ruling in 2012.

According to Labrador’s website, “Idaho is ready for a Governor who will get government out of the way. Government regulations and taxes have stifled growth; politicians in power have passed out favors to the well connected; and education and health care has been crippled by federal mandates. My vision for a stronger Idaho unleashes the raw potential of our state.”

Lt. Gov. Brad Little

Little is currently the lieutenant governor of Idaho. According to Little’s website, Little emphasizes family values.

Little’s website shows a list of policies he wants to fight for if he is elected as Governor. Little plans on helping native Idahoans stay in Idaho instead of leaving the state by creating new jobs and opportunities for them here.

Little plans on lowering taxes and health care costs in Idaho. He also plans on defending the second Amendment if he is elected.

“It’s the people of Idaho that make our state the best in country and keeping generations of Idaho families together is the foundation in continuing our successes and maintaining Idaho family values,” Little said on his website.

Tommy Ahlquist

Ahlquist is a businessman and former emergency room doctor.

Ahlquist hosted a campaign event for students on Jan. 19 at Pizza Pie Cafe. While students filled their stomachs with free pizza, Ahlquist spoke about his goals and why students should vote for him.

At the event, Ahlquist spoke about the issues he will address as governor, specifically education and health care reform.

A student in attendance asked Ahlquist how he planned to reform the health care system. Ahlquist said he would reintroduce conservative values of transparency and free markets to the health care system. He said health care premiums kill businesses.

“Don’t believe any of that baloney about socialized health care,” Ahlquist said. “If we can show that the way to fix healthcare is with conservative principles, that’s going to show by example.”

Ahlquist also spoke to students about the importance of strengthening Idaho’s education system. He said some of his specific goals as governor would be to have Idaho students develop reading comprehension by third grade and math proficiency by eighth grade and to connect Idaho kids to Idaho jobs.

“One of the important things to me is … to have a governor with an education reform in mind,” said Heidi Jarvies, a senior studying elementary education. “It seems like in Idaho there is a problem. For me, I wouldn’t want to teach in Idaho, because the salary is one of the lowest in all the states.”

According to Ahlquist’s website, one of his goals is to “create the environment for small businesses to thrive and create good-paying jobs.”

When asked about voters who may want Idaho to keep its small-town feel, Ahlquist said, “The second we’re out of poverty for a third of our population, maybe we’ll stop letting people in. … But right now we need good companies, we need good jobs.”

Ahlquist said he shares similar values with his opponents Labrador and Little. He feels he has something more to offer than his opponents.

“They’re politicians,” Ahlquist said, when asked what sets him apart from Labrador and Little. “I want to know what their record is in the real world. There are a lot of people who are looking for new ideas and a fresh approach to government and that’s who we’re after.”

According to U.S. News, Ahlquist is endorsed by Mitt Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts.