Candles out for Harambe

by | May 30, 2017 | Campus, Featured, Photo | 0 comments

On May 28, 2016 a three-year old boy fell into a gorilla enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo. The gorilla, Harambe, dragged the boy around and was shot to save the boys life, stirring controversy about whether he should have been shot.

On Saturday May 27 of this year, a candle light vigil was held in the Thomas E. Ricks Horticulture Demonstration gardens  “to mourn” the loss of Harambe according to the event’s Facebook page.

Attendees were asked to bring candles, bananas and a song to sing for the event in memory of the fallen gorilla.

According to the event page “Program will include a band, memorial eulogy, interpretive dance, and a dramatic reenactment of ‘the incident’.”

Harambe took the internet by storm when he was killed and soon after became a popular meme amongst internet users.

