Car accident shuts down intersection between 2nd South and 2nd West

A two-car collision just before 6 p.m. sent one person to the hospital and created traffic problems for about an hour Thursday night, Jan. 18.

The accident happened at the corner of 2nd South and 2nd West by Deseret Book and caused traffic to be diverted away from the intersection.

One of the drivers was unconscious when emergency officials arrived. He was transported by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was cleared by medical officials but went to the hospital later with jaw pain resulting from the accident.

More details will be posted as we receive them.