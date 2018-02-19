Car crash kills second BYU-I student in a week

Lisa Huband, a student at BYU-Idaho, died Friday, Feb. 16, in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 15. Huband was a passenger in the crash.

The incident marks the second death of a BYU-I student on I-15 in a week. Fellow BYU-I student, Dalen Graham, died a week earlier following a crash on Feb. 9.

Idaho State Police reported Kylie R. Smoot, 21, of North Salt Lake, Utah, was driving a 2013 Honda CR-V southbound on I-15 near Malad when the vehicle went off the left shoulder of the freeway. The vehicle then doubled back onto the interstate and rolled, coming to a rest on the right shoulder.

Smoot and another passenger, Abbey Thompson, 20, of Sagle, Idaho, were transported by ambulance to the Oneida County Hospital in Malad, according to police. Huband, 21, of New River, AZ died on the scene from her injuries.

Huband was studying exercise physiology, according to her Facebook page, and had served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mendoza, Argentina.

Following her passing, family and friends flooded Huband’s Facebook page expressing their condolences and sharing memories from her life.

“I always called you Lisa Sunshine because you were a light in this world,” said Kellie Baxter-Farrell‎ on Huband’s Facebook page. “Your smile was a million megawatt smile.”

Friends from Huband’s mission also posted their condolences wishing comfort to her family and loved ones and for an eventual heavenly reunion.

“My heart is with your family and friends,” said fellow returned missionary Gabby Mena in a Facebook post. “I love you so much Huby! RIP, until we meet again.”