A car crash occurred Saturday, June 30, during the afternoon near the Sand Dunes. The crash resulted in a person being airlifted to a hospital.

Multiple emergency crews went to the SUV that rolled on Red Rock Road around 3:15 p.m., according to East Idaho News. There were several children in the vehicle but it is unknown how many kids were injured.

It is expected that Fremont County Sheriff deputies will release additional information late Saturday or Sunday.