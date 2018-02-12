Car crash on I-15 kills BYU-I student

Dalen Graham, a BYU-Idaho student, died Saturday morning, Feb. 10, due to a car crash that took place Friday on I-15.

Kailee Graham, Dalen’s sister, stated in a Facebook post that her brother was taken off of life support at 5:16 a.m. 15 hours prior, he was involved in a severe car crash around 2:30 p.m.

“For him being my only brother it’s hard to think I won’t have another brother,” Kailee said. “All my sisters have been saying about how we cannot say we have a brother. It won’t be the same. He loved us, respected us and always had a smile.”

His mom, Sharon Graham informed in a Facebook post he was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center, where his kidney, liver, tissue and bone were donated to help others in need.

“Dalen was genuine, always happy and loved people,” Sharon said.”He would go to random people and talk to them. He never just said hi. He would conduct a conversation to know that person.”

The 22-year-old recently returned missionary from California was in the passenger seat while his 18-year-old sister, Mariah Graham, was at the wheel of a white 1998 Chevrolet S10 south on Interstate 15, near milepost 92.

The police stated the vehicle drove off the left side of the road then came back to the freeway, where the vehicle started to rotate. The truck rolled and landed on its roof on the right side of the road.

A witness of the accident, Margaret Lynn Anton, said in a Facebook post that she called 911 before the vehicle stopped rolling.

“The loss of a life is always tragic, especially a life so young,” Anton said in her post. “Please, if you have the means, consider donating to this family to help them cover medical and funeral expenses.”

According to gofundme.com, over half of the family’s $10,000 goal has been raised with the help of nearly 100 donators.

“Dalen was a true disciple of Christ,” said Chloe Howard, Dalen’s girlfriend and a freshman studying special education. “He carried the light of Christ where he went and everyone could feel his love for them as well as God’s love through him. He would always tell me how much he loves me and wants me to be happy.”

Sharon said she would always get calls from people from Dalen’s ward saying what an inspiration he was to them.

“My brothers and sisters in the work of the Lord, he truly is there, he answers our prayers.” according to Dalen Graham’s Instagram post. “He wants to guide us! Yesterday I prepared to go to the temple, I had questions that I wanted answers to. I was praying beforehand, listening to hymns while I walked there. I got my answers, I got my direction.”