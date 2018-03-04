Carbon Monoxide leak at Greenbriar

Twelve students were evacuated from their Greenbrier apartments late Sunday night, March 4, when carbon monoxide, a colorless, odorless toxic gas began leaking into the apartment.

According to the fire department, the CO level was above 100ppm and climbing quickly. Several tenants reported they were dizzy and had headaches.

The carbon monoxide alarm was triggered and the alarm went off accompanied by flashing lights. Unsure of what the alarm meant, the tenants read the instructions before realizing they should evacuate and call for help.

“When the light flashes four times it means you need to get out, get fresh air and call 911 so that’s what we did,” said Emily Hepworth, a sophomore studying elementary education.

Several students were standing outside wrapped in blankets after the incident. The police department came along with one ambulance. All students are safe.