Catch me if you can: Rentmaster Scandal

Money lost, homes lost and employees arrested with not enough evidence for a conviction or crime. After skipping his court hearing on June 27, Ronald Jaques filed bankruptcy for both of his businesses, Rentmaster of Rexburg and Paradigm Property Solutions, LLC of Meridian, after owing around $2.16 million to creditors, according to an Idaho Press article.

On Feb. 8, Jaques filed a lawsuit against a former Rentmaster employee and offered information which led to the charge of grand theft by embezzlement and computer crime for Jennifer Handy. Courts found insufficient evidence and dropped all charges against Handy.

“I never touched the money; I never made one deposit; I never wrote checks,” Handy said. “I had no access to money. That was… my choice when I started over there.”

After serving time for stealing money from a previous employer, she chose not to get involved with money at Rentmaster. She explains she changed her life around the time she started working for Rentmaster.

According to the court case file, when arrested for the second time in her new job, there was a warrant for her arrest and she was charged a $100,000 bond which was later dropped down to a $20,000 bond.

Jaques accused her of withholding around $4,000 dollars from Rentmaster but the courts found no evidence besides his statement and the case was later dropped.

According to an email sent from Jaques to property owners that did business through Rentmaster Rexburg, all property management would be transferred to Jacob Grant Properties Management.

Fabiola Casassa, a former customer and a community member in Rexburg, said one can speculate that problems could have happened years before the scandal started.

“At the beginning, when I first rented from Rentmaster, Jennifer assisted me to see a house,” Casassa said. “At that time it had just recently snowed. By the time the snow had disappeared from the ground, I noticed that there was a mess in the yard. Jennifer was very nice and told me that she would talk with the owner, Jaques, to see what could be done.”

Casassa said she was told to get someone to fix it and the bill would be deducted from her rent. That never happened, according to her.

She ended up cleaning up, but not fixing some damages.

She once again rented another house from them. She mentioned that the deposit from the other house was transferred to the next house.

“Due to space we moved again, and I did a deep clean of the entire house,” Casassa said.

She added that she received a bill saying that maintenance had spent about 80 hours cleaning a small house.

“Not only did they charge us with 80 hours of maintenance, but they never gave me back my deposit,” she said.

There are many people who are being affected by this situation. Capt. Randy Lewis of the Rexburg Police Department said police are still not sure whether this case is civil or criminal. It is still under investigation, and they are looking for Jaques.