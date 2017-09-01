Center Stage releases fall line-up of concerts

From classical to folk, BYU-Idaho Center Stage Performing Arts released their list of concerts for Fall Semester 2017 on August 31.

According to the BYU-I website, the season will open with The National Parks, a locally known group that performs folk pop music. They presented two concerts during Spring Semester 2017 and are returning.

Gentri, a trio of tenors from Utah; Noteworthy, a female a cappella group from BYU; The Villalobos Brothers, a contemporary Mexican band; WindSynk, “one of the nation’s top wind quartets;” and Norman Krieger, a pianist who will perform with the university’s Symphony Orchestra are some of the performers coming.

“The semester will end with the traditional Christmas concert that will feature actor and singer Santino Fontana and 15-year-old singing sensation, Lexi Walker,” the BYU-I website informed.

The tickets will be available starting on September 11 on the BYU-I Ticket Office. They will be $6 for BYU-I students and $12 for the general public.

For more information, visit the Center Stage web page.