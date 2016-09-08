A Change of Scenery: What Students Missed Over the Break

Over the seven week break, thousands of students headed home and will return to some changes both on and off campus for Fall Semester 2016.

BYU-Idaho plans to finish construction in time for Fall Semester 2016. The Science and Technology Building will provide classrooms for students and offices for faculty in the Departments of Animal and Food Science, Applied Plant Science, Computer Information Technology, and Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, according to byui.edu. Construction began in March 2015.

“The Science and Technology Building is designed to be functional and practical, yet attractive and conducive to learning,” said Wayne Clark, managing director of University Operations at BYU-I.

Sonic Drive-In returned to Rexburg on Labor Day, Sept. 5. The new drive-in is located on 210 N 2nd E in Rexburg, where Arctic Circle closed their doors Jan. 23, according to eastidahonews.com.

Sonic left Rexburg nearly six years ago. Ryan Timmons from marketing and human resources at Sonic said, “We just didn’t feel that it would be a great fit in the community at that point,” because of Rexburg’s cold winters.

Students will have access to new equipment inside the gym of the John W. Hart Building.

Demolition of the Pioneer Hall buildings, the BYU-Idaho women’s dorms, started during Spring Semester 2016. Two hundred fifty parking stalls will take the place of the buildings, according to byui.edu.