Changes to Church young men program

On May 11, 2017, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced big changes to the activity programs for young men ages 14-18.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2018, young men in the Church will no longer participate in the Varsity and Venturing programs offered by the Boy Scouts of America.

The activities the young men will do instead will focus on spiritual, social, physical and intellectual goals outlined by the Church.

This change will only affect young men in the United States and Canada, according to mormonnewsroom.org.

The statement released by the Church said that this change is occurring because in many congregations across the United States and Canada, young men ages 14-18 are not being served well by the Varsity and Venturing programs.

The Church does still plan to work the Boy Scouts of America by offering the Cub Scout and Boy Scout programs for boys ages 8-13.

The Cub Scout and Boy Scout program meets the development program needs for boys in this age group.

According to Mormon newsroom, the Church is planning to work towards developing a global program, that serves all young men around the world and this new change is an important step towards this global program.

Local units are encouraged to continue with their planned activities in this program until the change, which will occur Jan. 1, 2018.