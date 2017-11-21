Changes coming to the IBC program

With a new semester just around the corner, students who are looking into business majors might have some new options in the future.

The IBC is undergoing changes. The IBC is a program where multiple groups of students create businesses and run them on BYU-Idaho campus for the duration of the semester.

Redge Allen, who is in charge of the IBC program this semester and is a professor in business management, said, that in order to serve a greater number of students and majors, he has been asked by Ed Sexton, dean of the College of Business and Communication, to explore opportunities to expand the reach of the IBC program in the future. No timetable for these changes has been determined.

Allen said, similar to a real business, their priorities and tasks may change with little or no notice.

Allen said they hold themselves and their company members accountable for their business results. Just going through the motions or completing the minimum will not produce the results they truly desire.

For students who are looking to be successful in business, Allen said IBC is fun, exciting and also challenging. IBC focuses more on experiential learning and not merely attending a lecture in a classroom.

“I’ve interviewed for jobs against Ivy League candidates and IBC provided me with real life experience that made me stand out from the crowd,” Travis Tingey, a BYU-I alumnus, said. “The ability to talk about accounting and finance principles I used every day put me toe to toe with with Ivy Leaguers who interned at large public firms. IBC developed a skill that very few finance professionals have and has been invaluable in my career. The ability to creatively, efficiently and resourcefully solve problems.”

Allen said students who embrace ambiguity and learn to tackle things head-on thrive in this type of environment. This program requires students to think like a leader through practical, real-life situations.

With enrollment numbers continuing to grow at BYU-I, the IBC program is constantly undergoing changes.

“Like a real business, the IBC faculty meet weekly to evaluate success and areas of improvement, and make changes as needed,” Allen said. “The IBC program has been the crowning experience for business students for many years, and while we continue providing the IBC experience, we are currently exploring possibilities to make the experience available to more non-business majors throughout the campus.”

Allen said business students will continue to benefit from the IBC program. Students will have increased opportunities to work with non-business majors, while they run and operate their business on campus.

“Our graduates continue to emphasize their IBC experience as the highlight of their business degree, and I feel a great responsibility to continue the tradition while continually improving the program,” Allen said.