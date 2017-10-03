Changes coming to the Kimball building

As BYU-Idaho continues to grow and develop, the Spencer W. Kimball Student and Administrative Services Building is going through some changes of its own this semester.

According to the BYU-I website, “the Student and Administrative Services Building was named for the twelfth president of the Church. During his administration, Church membership reached 5 million, all worthy male members were granted the Priesthood, the First Quorum of the Seventy was reorganized for the first time since Joseph Smith’s time, Church government was decentralization by the creation of Areas and Area Presidencies with General Authorities presiding in each area, Church meetings were consolidated to a three hour block on Sundays and operating temples increased from 15 to 31.”

The Kimball Building houses executive offices, academic administration, information technology and other student resources for the university.

Construction Projects Coordinator Andy Johnson said the purpose of this project is to better help serve the needs of the students and staff. The construction, which started after July, will include a major face lift to the old ticket office, which originally included seven ticket offices, and the accounting department. Once the remodel is completed, there will be only be three ticket offices remaining to help students and faculty members.

“One reason for the cutback on offices was because we are in a technology-driven market where a lot of purchases nowadays are either made online or through the cashiers window,” Johnson said.

The company J&S Construction, which is based out of Rigby, Idaho, is the general contractor overseeing the construction project with anywhere from 15-20 employees working on the development.

“We are trying to get this done this semester because the financial staff has a lot to complete right at the end of the semester, and we understand that December is a really busy month for faculty and students,” Johnson said. “We also understand that there were a lot of students waiting in line in front of the ticket office for financial aid and other services, and this would cause some traffic jams for people trying to get to class or address their accounting needs.”

Students and staff on campus say they are excited for these coming improvements, as the university continues to grow every semester and feel that these changes are long overdue. According to Johnson, construction in the Kimball Building is expected to be completed on Nov. 15.