Changes in The Ivy Apartments’ parking

The Ivy Apartments adopted a conditional use permit, allowing enough parking for their residents and visitors to share the lot.

Ivy residents hoped for good news Jan. 17, where a meeting at Rexburg City Hall decided their parking situation.

Rexburg City Council unanimously voted yes to have a conditional use permit for Ivy visitors. The new permit reduces visitor parking by 6 percent.

Christopher Mann, a council member, said the Ivy is in a particular high-density zone, known as HDR1, which limits parking for Ivy residents, visitors and neighboring residents.

Mann said the Ivy was not in the HDR1 zone originally, but zones change and the Ivy now happened to be in it. This gave them permission, by law, to reduce parking for visitors.

“I am adamant that adequate parking is provided for the students who live at Ivy, and adequate parking for visitors and the 6 percent allows a balance,” Mann said.

Mann also said parking can be controversial but he emphasized this new change can be considered “house cleaning” for the Ivy and fellow residents in the neighborhood.

Angela Richardson, a sophomore studying marriage and family studies, said parking at the Ivy is awful.

“The section for visitors is so large,” Richardson said.

She said she talked to the Ivy management last semester and they said they would downsize the visitor parking to increase tenant parking but it has not changed.

Monique Welker, a freshman studying international studies said she loves living at the Ivy but the lack of parking is a problem.

“It’s nice that the Ivy has parking but it is not enough parking for all the people who want to park here,” Welker said.

Not all Ivy tenants feel the same way as Richardson and Welker though.

Kayla Mather, a previous tenant of the Ivy and junior studying nursing, said the parking at the Ivy was not too bad.

Mather lived at the Ivy last winter and said although parking is limited, she usually had no trouble finding a parking spot.

“I usually found that I could get a spot fairly close to my apartment,” Mather said.

According to Mather, Ivy has a big visitor parking which made it easier for her friends to come over and park.

“My friends had a place to park which was super nice,” Mather said.

Mann said the idea of the conditional use permit is to allow balance for Ivy residents, their visitors and pedestrians.

“We try to create a walking community but there also needs to be enough parking,” Mann said.

The conditional use permit will be used to fit the needs of residents of the Ivy, visitors and neighbors. It is meant to be changed again if needed, Mann said.

“It is important that BYU-I students believe they are citizens of Rexburg, and we want them to be a part of the city council,” Mann said.