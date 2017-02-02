Check the memes that will get you through the day

Attending BYU-Idaho has given us some pretty unique experiences, and here are just a few examples of the things we face every day.

this is an image

Waking up for early morning classes can be a pretty big pain.

this is an image

We all knew this topic would come up; it’s pretty much inevitable — dating. So many returned missionaries, so many awkward conversations, but hopefully, these will help you at least laugh at the situations.

this is an image

this is an image

Being a student at BYU-I is already an experience, but during the winter semesters, it’s an even greater adventure.

this is an image

this is an image

And finally, does anyone actually look before they cross the road? This is a genuine question.

this is an image

You may also like...

Copyright 2015 BYU-I Scroll