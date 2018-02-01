Choir is their Forte

On Mar. 31, a choir of male BYU-Idaho students will make their way to Salt Lake City to perform in the Priesthood session of the Apr. 2018 general conference.

Randall Kempton, director of choral activities at BYU-I, said the assignment for BYU-I to sing in conference came directly from Church headquarters to President Henry J. Eyring, and they are working hard to make it a spiritual experience.

The Priesthood choir consists of both the on-campus choirs (about 170 men) and those who were selected after individually auditioning (about 200 men). The campus choirs meet at least three days a week for practice, and those who auditioned will meet once weekly for six weeks in preparation.

In selecting singers, the choir looks for those who “have a spirit of sacrifice and a willingness to serve,” Kempton said. He asked each man in the choir to find something they can sacrifice to invite the Spirit into their performance.

Wayde Henderson, a junior majoring in university studies, is in the Collegiate choir. He auditioned at the beginning of the year and has an automatic spot singing in the Priesthood choir at conference.

“We always say that the abilities that we have are a gift from God,” Henderson said. “When we sing, we are expressing our testimony. When we do the best that we can we are able to help others to feel the Spirit in a way that maybe they never have before.”

Henderson is most excited to sing in the welcome of a new prophet, President Russell M. Nelson, and looks forward to singing with millions in this conference.

Robby Ward, a junior studying psychology, had a different experience in joining the choir but said he is also excited to sing for the prophet.

Ward was among 400 men who auditioned for the choir. The audition process included sight reading, a prepared piece and an interview about his motivations for joining the choir.

“I’m looking forward to having a spiritually profound choral experience,” Ward said. “I texted a non-member friend about it. He was so excited for me and for sure he’ll be watching (the) Priesthood (session). It’ll be a good missionary experience.”

For those who just can’t wait to hear these men perform, the devotional before conference, Mar. 27, will be “a trail run of the performance,” Ward said. BYU-I students will have this opportunity to hear the Priesthood session performance.

The Priesthood Session of conference begins at 6 p.m. MST on Saturday, Mar. 31. The Church announced there will be only one Priesthood session this year, rather than the former two per year.