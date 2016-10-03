Choose the left: Do you support Hillary?

President Barack Obama has displayed grace and class over the past eight years. Whether or not you agree with Obama’s policies or decisions, you have to admit that the past eight years have been fairly peaceful.

So, when a president of his caliber recommends to the public that we should vote for a certain candidate, we should consider his opinion.

“I can tell you this, Hillary Clinton has been tested,” Obama said, according to The New York Times. “There has never been any man or woman more qualified for this office.”

Hillary Clinton has that same grace and class as Obama, compared to her opponent, Donald Trump.

We believe this recommendation should be heard and acknowledged.

None of us understand the struggles that come with being president of the United States; however, Obama does.

“Look, I know how hard this job can be,” Obama said, according to a YouTube video posted to Hillary Clinton’s official channel. “That’s why I know Hillary will be so good at it. In fact, I don’t think there’s ever been someone so qualified to hold this office. She’s got the courage, the compassion and the heart to get the job done.”

Obama is not the only president who has gone on record in support of Clinton. Former President George H.W. Bush, a Republican, disclosed his intention to vote for Clinton.

Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, the former Maryland lieutenant governor and daughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, posted a photo with Bush to her Facebook, along with the caption: “The President told me he’s voting for Hillary!!”

We believe that this means something. When two presidents from differing political parties both agree that Hillary Clinton is the most qualified choice to win the election, we should look at reevaluating our standpoints.

We understand there are more than two parties running in this election. However, we also know that the Independent Party, since its forming in 1967, has not had one of its candidates win the election for president of the United States.

This causes us to believe that voting for an Independent or third-party candidate this election may not hold as much weight among those who vote for the traditional two parties. We invite you to consider Obama’s advice.

Trump and Hillary’s public presences are on two opposite sides of the spectrum. During the first presidential debate, Trump acted childish and disrespectful when he interrupted Hillary during most of her statements, according to the debate’s transcript on The Washington Post website.

On the other hand, Clinton was calm and collected despite Trump’s multiple intrusions. We don’t need someone who will offend everyone from every walk of life. We need a president who can stay calm under pressure and who can deal gracefully with the public.

During Obama’s administration, Clinton served as secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.

“An eye-popping 69 percent of Americans approve of the job she has done as the country’s top diplomat, according to the latest Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll, with a scant 25 percent disapproving of her performance,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

It appears that the majority of the public loved Hillary Clinton while she was in office.

It was not until she became a presidential candidate that the general public deemed her unworthy and tarnished her name.

The media shed light on her faults and we the people, tore her to shreds. Hillary Clinton did not deserve this defamation.

The bottom line is that when it is time to pick between Trump or Clinton, Clinton has more experience in powerful positions and has glowing recommendations from presidents and countless political figures.

We believe that Hillary Clinton would run the country with more grace and class than Donald J. Trump ever could.

We are asking you to evaluate your current standpoint and consider Hillary Clinton as an option for the next president of the United States.