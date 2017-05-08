What’s your priority: studying or sleeping?

It might be because of a homework assignment due at midnight, or because there is one more episode to watch on Netflix, but college students aren’t getting enough sleep.

How does lack of sleep affect their studying?

“Students overwhelmingly cited time spent online and with electronic devices as significant obstacles to sleep,” according to the Huffington Post. “When asked to name the reasons that keep them from sleeping, 51 percent cited too much time online doing non-school related activities — second only to having too much homework.”

Cassidy Hammer, a sophomore studying elementary education, said that in previous semesters, she would get B’s and C’s due to lack of sleep.

“I’ve been doing a lot better in school,” Hammer said.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, a young adult, 18-25 years old, needs seven to nine hours of sleep each night.

Students on campus have admitted to getting a maximum of six hours of sleep at night.

Brian Treadway, a freshman studying business management, said he has had countless experiences falling asleep in his classes.

“I wake up, and I’m kind of confused on what’s going on in class,” Treadway said.

A lack of sleep has been known to negatively affect students‘ grades, according to The Daily Universe. When students fall asleep or doze off during class, they tend to miss important material covered in class that day.

“I have had days where I’ve seen multiple students throughout the period kind of nod off a little bit. It’s not that they are sleeping, but they are just really tired,” said Tyson Hazard, a faculty member in the Department of Languages and International Studies.

During his time as a professor, he has had students fall asleep or “zone out” during class periods. He said this affects students‘ in–class participation.

“It does affect the learning atmosphere in general,” Hazard said. “Anything that anyone is doing that is not contributing directly to the lesson takes away in some part from the lesson.”

Hazard said that at the end of all his study guides, it says to get a good night’s rest before taking the exam. Good sleep affects the way that you work.

Sleep allows the body to recover and prepare for the next day.

“One of the most important of these functions may be to provide cells and tissues with the opportunity to recover from the wear and tear of daily life,” according to Healthy Sleep.