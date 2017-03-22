Chris Tapp released from prison after 20 years

Chris Tapp was released from prison on March 22 after 20 years after being convicted of murder and rape.

“I never thought this day would come,” Tapp said. “Thank you, everybody, for supporting me all these years.”

The agreement specified the first-degree murder charge would remain on Tapp’s record, however the rape charge would be dismissed.

Tapp was resentenced to serve 20 years for the murder charge but was able to get credit for the time he already served.

Angie Dodge was raped and stabbed to death in her apartment in Idaho Falls on June 13, 1996, according to The Post Register.

On Feb.3, 1997 Tapp was arrested for first degree murder and rape.