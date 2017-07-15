Christians are into giving

New statistics show that many Christians tend to think of others before themselves with regard to financial stability, according to The Generosity Gap, a new Barna report.

Barna “is widely considered to be a leading research organization focused on the intersection of faith and culture,” according to its website.

The statistics are divided into two groups, the givers and the keepers, according to the report done by Barna.

The report classified the 50 percent of Christians who are motived by “others-focused goals” as Givers.

The thirty-five percent of Christians who are motivated by “self-focused goals” are clasified as Keepers.

David Kinnaman, president of the Barna Group, concluded the survey by discussing what the research means and the importance of generosity.

“Why, then, do church leaders sometimes make them of secondary importance when it comes to generosity?” Kinnaman said. “So often we focus our efforts on cultivating generous habits rather than on making generous disciples. People are less likely to grow spiritually without concrete disciplines like practicing generosity.”

Out of all the Christian millennials that participated in the survey, 56 percent of them were classified as givers. The Christian Gen Xers, people born between 1961 and 1981, had 46 percent classified as givers, which was the lowest number among the past four generations.

This report, which included three phases of study, had 1,556 self-identified Christians surveyed in the United States from February to June 2016.