In the United States, Christmas is often celebrated as the “giving” season. It is associated with Santa Claus, candy canes, cookies and giving and receiving gifts. But, how is Christmas celebrated outside of America?

On Dec. 8th, BYU-Idaho’s Talent Activities will be holding the “Christmas Around the World” event. This event is from 7p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Hyrum Manwaring Center at The Crossroads stage. This is the first year this event will be taking place.

“This event is an opportunity for students from around the world to share their culture,” said Michael Bongioanni, a junior studying automotive engineering technology.

Bongioanni said that this event was originally planned by student representation, but when the student representation was disbanded, student activities felt that this Christmas Around the World was an important enough event to keep here at BYU-I.

“I think that it is important for the BYU-I students to have Christmas Around the World because it helps to foster a sense of unity,” said Wyatt Lemons, one of the coordinators for the event and a freshman studying public health. “Christmas is a primarily Christian holiday so this event unites us not only in the sense of different cultures coming together but also in our faith in Jesus Christ. It helps us to stand on common ground.”

Christmas Around the World has been described by Lemons as an event that allows students to see how other cultures celebrate and recognize the birth of the Savior. This event allows others to show their differences, but also represent how we are all the same. This event shows how our cultures are different, but it will also how we are united in the way that we all celebrate Christ’s birth around this Christmas season.

“Christmas Around the World can have a way of uniting students,” said Lemons.

There are ten acts this year and the cultures being represented this year include: Polynesian, Russian, Ukrainian, Japanese and Latin cultures, to name a few.

“This is a multi-cultural event that will share Christmas traditions, songs, and dances that will help us to share who we are as a culture and to gain a better appreciation for those of different cultures,” Lemons said.

Come out and celebrate the Christmas season, as well as, experience other cultures at the Christmas Around the World event.