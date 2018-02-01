Church announces 5 new missions and 19 mission boundary changes

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday, Feb. 1, 5 new missions and 19 boundary adjustments will begin in July of this year.

According to Mormon Newsroom, the five new missions that have been announced are the Brazil Rio de Janeiro South, Cote d’Ivoire Yamoussoukro, Nigeria Ibadan, Philippines Cabanatuan and in Zimbabwe Bulawayo.

The following missions will be readjusted and realigned in July: The Australia Sydney North, Bulgaria Sofia, California Modesto, California San Fernando, England London South, Greece Athens, Illinois Chicago West, México Ciudad Obregón, México Reynosa, Mississippi Jackson, New York New York South, Ohio Cleveland, Portugal Porto, România/Moldova, Russia Samara, Spain Málaga, Ukraine L’viv, Utah Logan and Washington Federal Way.

The decline in the number of missionaries has led to the Church strategically placing missionaries in areas of need around the world, according to Mormon Newsroom.

Announcements regarding the mission changes will be sent from mission presidents to parents of missionaries in the affected missions.