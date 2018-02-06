Church launches new YouTube channel called “How To”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the launch of a new YouTube channel Monday, Feb. 5, on LDS.org.
The new channel, called How To, aims to provide “simple, practical help for real-life challenges,” according to the Church website.
The channel contains over 600 videos sorted into 9 categories with multiple playlists each covering a wide range of temporal and spiritual topics, including: spouse and family support, food storage, millennials, mental health, finding a job and personal development, among others.
“We want to be responsive to real-life temporal and spiritual needs that people have,” said Derek Westra, the director of communications for Welfare Services, on the Church website. “We’re launching with this, and we expect that more categories will be added during the coming year.”
According to the Church website, many of the videos included on the How To channel were produced by the Church while others were produced by trusted partners. These other videos, while not created by the Church directly, have been correlated and reviewed by subject matter experts appointed by the Church.
Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency, said in the announcement, leaders are not always experts in specific challenges. She said the How To channel offers practical resources for leaders to refer people to.
“Some problems are universal,” Sister Aburto said. “And the How To channel has good content that could help.”
According to the Church website, much of the content on the How To channel will be in English, although some content will be in Portuguese and Spanish.