Church launches new YouTube channel called “How To”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the launch of a new YouTube channel Monday, Feb. 5, on LDS.org.

The new channel, called How To, aims to provide “simple, practical help for real-life challenges,” according to the Church website.

The channel contains over 600 videos sorted into 9 categories with multiple playlists each covering a wide range of temporal and spiritual topics, including: spouse and family support, food storage, millennials, mental health, finding a job and personal development, among others.

“We want to be responsive to real-life temporal and spiritual needs that people have,” said Derek Westra, the director of communications for Welfare Services, on the Church website. “We’re launching with this, and we expect that more categories will be added during the coming year.”