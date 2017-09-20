Church leaders provide aid to Hurricane Irma victims

Courtesy Photos: Mormon Newsroom.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, President Henry B. Eyring joined Bishop Dean M. Davies of the Presiding Bishopric and Elder Jörg Klebingat a General Authority Seventy to help minister to the victims of Hurricane Irma in Naples, Florida.

According to Mormon Newsroom, approximately 7,500 Mormon Helping Hands members throughout the state worked together last weekend to clean up damage that Hurricane Irma caused when it struck about a week before.

Naples was hit extremely hard, with many hotels, restaurants and attractions not being able to be reopened for weeks, according to usatoday.com.

“Instead of worrying about their own problems, they are working for others,” President Eyring said, while visiting residents in Naples on Saturday morning, according to Mormon Newsroom. “That man on the roof was taking care of his house, and yet his sons are off taking care of other people.”

Irma hit Naples pretty hard, with hurricane speed gusts at up to 140 miles per hour, according to Mormon Newsroom. The leaders of the church and helpers spent the weekend lifting the spirits of others and helping rebuild what Irma destroyed.

“[I’m] so grateful for the resources of our Savior’s Church that they can be brought together,” Bishop Davies said in a worship service in Jacksonville, Florida, according to Mormon Newsroom.

As of last weekend, the Church had sent 29 semitrailers filled with food, water, emergency response equipment and cleaning and hygiene kits in order to provide relief to Irma victims, according to Mormon Newsroom.