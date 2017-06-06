Church releases missionary safety survey

The Church released a statement, June 5 in concerns with the safety of missionaries around the world.

According to mormonnewsoom.org the safety of missionaries is of great importance to the Church.

“Missionaries are taught principles to keep themselves safe, and in areas where missionary safety may be at risk, we may alter assignments or provide them with more specific guidelines to enhance their safety,” according to the Church’s statement.

According to the statement, the Church is looking to better understand what day-to-day life is like for missionaries around the world in regards to their safety.

The questions from the survey are detailed and specific and will be sent to each missionary around the world.

According to mormonewsroom.org, the Church hopes to understand the risks and perceived risks of each missionary.

“Missionaries are divinely watched over in the work they perform, according to the Church’s statement. “However, we believe it’s important to understand their circumstances and make appropriate adjustments when needed.”

The Church intends to use the results from these surveys to review and modify the missionary safety guidelines and instructions as needed, according to mormonnewsoom.org.