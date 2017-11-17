Church takes down handbook after briefly publishing it online

Written by Kambria Amidan.

On Nov. 15, Lds.org published Handbook 1 for a short period of time before taking it down after realizing it was not supposed to be published.

The handbook is an instruction manual for local Latter-day Saint leaders.

“This was a technical error and has been corrected,” said Eric Hawkins, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to the Deseret News.

According to LDS Church leader, President Thomas S. Monson, in 2010, Handbook 1 helps leaders, “maintain the integrity of the policies, procedures and programs of the church.”

According to Deseret News, Handbook 1 is available for about 100,000 Church leaders worldwide to use.

Since the handbook was released, the Church has protected its copyright to Handbook 1 and will continue to do so, according to Deseret News.