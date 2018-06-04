Church transferring remaining missionaries out of Nicaragua

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced this afternoon the remaining 158 missionaries in Nicaragua will be transferred out of the Country.

According to Mormon Newsroom, the missionaries are temporarily being assigned to areas in North America, South America, the Caribbean and New Zealand. Most of the missionaries have already left Nicaragua and the remaining few are in a safe location until they leave to their new assignments in the coming days.

Nicaragua Managua South Mission president and his young family have already left the country and returned home while the Nicaragua Managua North Mission president will be staying to take care of some ecclesiastical responsibilities over local Church members.

Approximately two weeks ago, the Church said 169 missionaries where being transferred out of the country due to political instabilities and violence.

In an official statement, the Church said, “we pray for peace and stability for all who live there during this uncertain time.”