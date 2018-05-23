Citizens help one another at the Rexburg Mobile Food Pantry

Dozens of smiling men and women gathered to provide food for their fellow Rexburg citizens on May 15. This event, put on by the Rexburg Mobile Food Pantry, is held on the third Tuesday of every month and offers free food to the public.

“The mission of the Rexburg Mobile Food Pantry is to help those that are in need,” said Rochelle Kent, supervisor of the Mobile Food Pantry. “Whether we think that they need it or not, it’s not our place to say. If they feel that they need help with food, this month, next month, whatever, they are free to come and pick up a box.”

Kent has been co-supervising this event for three years. During that time, she has seen thousands of families receive help. Kent said the food pantry provides food for an average of 450 to 550 people in one day. Many of these people end up waiting two or more hours for their free box, often with small children waiting with their parents in the car.

Kent said the requirements for receiving a box are few.

“All they have to do is put on the paper their name, where they’re living and if they’ve been here before and if they are picking up for another family,” Ken said.

The Rexburg Mobile Food Pantry receives food donations from a variety of donors, but the bulk of these donations come from The Idaho Foodbank, which runs the Mobile Food Pantry program.

According to their website, “Our trucks transport the food and then community volunteers help unload and distribute the food to those in need. This system enables people living in these parts of our state to receive the nutritious and wholesome food they need to relieve hunger and stay healthy.”

Kent said other food donors include Sam’s Club, Clif Bar and Chobani.

“I enjoy all the people that come out to volunteer, getting to meet all the different people, all the college kids, getting to babysit,” said Bennie Killingsworth, a volunteer.

Killingsworth said that she has grown very attached to those she volunteers to help and those who volunteer alongside her.

“We just have some awesome people here,” Killingsworth said. “We’re just like one big happy family.”

Killingsworth has been volunteering at this event every month for two years.

“I can’t help monetarily, but I can volunteer with my time,” she said.

For more information on how to volunteer or receive a free box of food, visit the Rexburg Mobile Food Pantry’s Facebook page, Rexburg Mobile Food Pantry, or attend the monthly event on the third Tuesday of each month at 4915 S. Yellowstone Highway.