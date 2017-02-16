What are college kids eating?

A recent study claims one in three teenagers arriving for their higher education are unable to boil an egg, according to dailymail.com.

“Sometimes the families don’t cook,” said Leah Baker, a freshman majoring in general studies. “That could result in college students not knowing how to cook. It can be laziness, too.”

Students don’t know what they can do in the kitchen with few materials, said McKenzie Baker, a freshman studying nursing. Students don’t know they can make something good if they find a recipe.

Steven Grover, a sophomore studying chemistry, says he tries to be selective with the foods he purchases.

“I usually try to get something relatively healthy that can get me going,” Grover said. “The problem is that I want quantity and quality.”

In addition to buying quantity and quality, Grover says that it is good to buy something that can be made quick.

“There are many alternatives to fast food when one is at college instead of going for fast food,” said Alexa James, a sophomore studying biology.

Not everyone has to be an expert to cook, even someone lacking in cooking skills can amp up their ramen without breaking the bank, according to bustle.com.

Even cracking an egg in ramen or pouring frozen vegetables can make a significant improvement to Ramen noodles, according to the website.

“Any fast or frozen food that is sold can be made healthier,” McKenzie Baker said. “They also sell, in the store, healthier options.”

The common college student struggles with buying and cooking food, according to a study on healthland.time.com completed by Megan Patton-Lopez.

“Instead of buying burritos, students can buy tortillas and refried beans,” McKenzie Baker said.

Cooking and baking are pursuits that fit a type of therapy known as behavioral activation, Psychologist say according to The Wall Street Journal. Cooking is a goal-oriented task. Pursuing goals fights depression by boosting positive activity, increasing goal-oriented behavior and countering procrastination and absentmindedness.

Recipe books are a plus in the kitchen, McKenzie Baker said. Some students don’t cook because they don’t know how. A recipe book can teach one make quick and easy meals.

“Honestly you just have to get in there and cook,” said Jake Hancock, a freshman studying business management. “You never know what you will come up with.”