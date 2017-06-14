College freshmen ditching religion

The number of college freshmen with no religious affiliation has risen in the last 30 years.

According to a 2016 study by UCLA, 31 percent of college freshmen in 2016 said they have no religious affiliation, compared to 10 percent in 1986.

The results from the survey, which were from more than 137,000 first-time students at 184 U.S. colleges and universities, were reported by Scientific American in May.

“Not surprisingly, religious colleges are more religious, with only 17 percent Nones,” according to Scientific American.

A “None” is a person who claimed no religious affiliation.