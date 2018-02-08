College of Physical Sciences and Engineering to hold forum

BYU-Idaho will hold a university forum on Feb. 15 sponsored by the College of Physical Sciences and Engineering.

Jay Newitt will speak at the forum.

Jay served as a full-time construction service missionary with his wife, Sylvia, at the Provo City Center Temple. During this time, Brother and Sister Newitt assisted with meeting the project’s plans and specifications and writing a comprehensive history of the construction.

Jay taught construction management at BYU for 37 years. For 18 of those years, he was the head of Construction Management Department. He recently retired.

“He has a PhD, has authored many publications and has written a textbook, which has been adopted by construction management programs at universities across the nation,” according to University Relations.

The forum is free for students who want to attend in the Taylor Chapel Cultural Hall from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.