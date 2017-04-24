How different is the BYU-Idaho culture?

Moving to a different state or country, or changing religions can be nerve-racking. So how do students adapt to the culture here at BYU-Idaho?

“Most students don’t equate entering college to entering a different culture,” according to College Parent Central.

BYU-I is a university where students can receive an education in an environment that is religion-based. Students come from all over the world to attend school here.

Some students come from a different state or country where religion is not strongly present.

Austin Bly, a freshman studying biology, said what he enjoys most at BYU-I is the overall level at which everybody’s morals are at.

“I’ve lived in a couple of places, but everywhere that I’ve gone, you can see the rise and fall in moral levels,” Bly said.

When students leave their homes, they learn to adjust to different surroundings and new people, according to Villanova University.

“One thing that has been a weird adjustment is how intense dating is here,” said Maximillian Gold, a freshman studying recreation management.“I think that the emphasis is a huge cultural shock for me regarding marriage.”

A different environment can teach students about positive and negative change.When someone’s mindset or habits are changed, it can lead to happiness, even if their environment has changed, according to Forbes.

“What I enjoyed was that there were so many activities,” said Ari Rampton, a senior studying exercise physiology. “Those people that came to activities were actually wholesome. Coming from California, people are cussing. They do whatever they want, and they say whatever they want, but the activities here, I would want to go back.”

What makes for a fulfilling college experience is the people you meet and the relationships you form, according to The New York Times.

“BYU-Idaho has helped me realize as a convert that no matter what kind of life we have lived, that we are all children of God with extraordinary potential we cannot comprehend,” Gold said.

Adjusting to a new environment can be beneficial. It helps you to learn how to trust your instincts and to step out of your comfort zone, according to Verge Magazine.