College political clubs meet off campus

On most college campuses, this is a time when political clubs are extremely active as they campaign for their chosen candidate.

However, some BYU-I students participate in political activities off of campus due to the disbandment of political clubs in 2009.

“We are trying to ensure that BYU-I is a politically neutral campus,” said Andy Cargal, a BYU-I public relations representative. “While we actively encourage our students to be politically active and join political parties of their choice, we feel that BYU-I itself can’t be a sponsor of partisan political gros or activities.”

Chris Henrichsen, a former faculty member at BYU-I and former advisor, said that the College Republicans and the College Democrats are a standard feature at most college campuses.

“At Ricks College, and then later BYU-I, the College Republicans were at the time a huge and active club, while the College Democrats was a much smaller, though tight, gro,” Henrichsen said.

Henrichsen said in March of 2009 he was informed that the president’s council had decided to abolish the clubs because they violated the university’s neutrality policy.

Jessica Keith, a senior studying political science, was the president of the College Republicans in winter 2009.

Keith said she was shocked and disappointed when these clubs were taken from campus.

“No one knew why it was happening. It was setting because it was a place where my friends and I could go to be educated about the world, politics and current events,” Keith said. “I understand where the university is coming from, but I think it’s the wrong decision.”

Both BYU and BYU-Hawaii still have both the College Republicans and College Democrats on campus. BYU has events such as bipartisan barbecues and balloon fights where both Republicans and Democrats come together to have fun.

At BYU-I, the remnants of the College Democrats and College Republicans are active, but have diminished numbers of members as they must meet off campus.

Michael Brawner, a junior studying political science, is the current president of the College Republicans. Brawner said he would personally rather have the College Republicans be a part of BYU-Idaho.

“We would have better membership, and we would be able to do a lot more with an educational institution,” Brawner said. “The church itself is neutral and it doesn’t take sides on any political things except when it comes to the family. I think the school was trying to be like the church and not seem like they favor one political party over another and just remain neutral, but I believe political organizations benefit not just the people involved but also just the wider community.”

Brawner said the church and the school want students to be involved politically. He said the best way to do that is with political organizations.

“I respect the school’s decision, but I believe we have a lot to offer and to contribute,” Brawner said.