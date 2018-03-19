Collegiate Singers perform with Mormon Tabernacle Choir

On March 18 at 9:30 a.m., the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the BYU-Idaho Collegiate Singers performed together in the Salt Lake Tabernacle for the weekly broadcast of Music and the Spoken Word.

The Collegiate Singers consists of 40 singers and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has 360 members. This is not the first performance of the semester for the Collegiate Singers nor will it be the last. The singers will perform on March 28 during a combined concert with the BYU-I Concert Choir at 7:30 p.m., according to the Master Calendar.

This weeks broadcast was called “The Bedrock of Lasting Happiness” according to the Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s website. Lloyd Newell gave the spoken word message of the week.

The combined choir sang before and after Newell gave his message. The Mormon Tabernacle choir opened the broadcast with the American folk hymn “Saints Bound for Heaven” arranged by Mack Wilberg. The Collegiate Singers, led by Randall Kempton, joined the Tabernacle Choir and sang “I Feel My Saviors Love.”

Right after the hymn, the broadcast featured an organ solo with a song called “A Highland Ayre” by Richard Purvis. After the solo the Collegiate Singers sang “Prayer” by René Clausen (music) and Mother Teresa of Calcutta (lyrics) without accompaniment from the organist, orchestra and the Tabernacle Choir.

After “Prayer” the Tabernacle Choir sang the classic song “My Favorite Things” from the Sound of Music. Newell then spoke while soft music played in the background. Newell cited a Havard study that took place over 80 years ago on happiness. The study found that it is not money or fame that keeps people happy. It is close relationships more than anything else.

Newell went on to explain that relationships help “delay mental and physical decline, and are better predictors of long and happy lives than social class, [intelligence], or even genes.”

Newell pointed out that while this idea may seem obvious, it is easy to forget. Life gets in the way of relationships and social media has a tendency to make things worse. Newell pointed out how social media acts as a filter, only showing people part of their friends and families lives.

This broken image never shows the whole picture and causes relationships to be more virtual than real.

Newell offered advice, saying, “We might need to take a break from social media and reconnect with the loved ones around us. We might need to remember that what we see of others’ lives isn’t ever the full story. We might need to forgive—and ask for forgiveness.”

Newell closed his remarks by reminding the audience of what truly makes people happy.

“Money, fame, and social status come and go; they make for a shaky foundation for life,” he said. “Instead, build your life on loving relationships, and they will be the bedrock of lasting happiness.”

After Newell’s remarks the Collegiate Singers sang “I Got a Key” arranged by Joni Jensen. Afterward, the choirs and orchestra combined to perform “O Clap Your Hands” with music by Ralph Vaughan Williams and the lyrics from Psalm 47.

The broadcast ended with the hymn “God Be with You til we meet Again.” The men of the Collegiate Singers will return to Temple Square to sing at April’s General Conference Priesthood Session. They will be joined by other male students from BYU-I.