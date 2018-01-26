Come get your ASL on

Conversations abounded and friendships were made within the silent room on Jan. 23.

Students come together on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. for the ASL workshop in the Gordon B. Hinckley Building in room 286 and learn how to communicate in American Sign Language so they can connect with those who have hearing loss.

“ASL workshop is all about people meeting new people and learning a new language,” said Tony Sandkamp, a junior studying exercise physiology. “It is a judge-free place that is fun and expressive.”

Sandkamp said he has hearing loss himself. He learned English Sign Language at a school for the deaf and then learned American Sign Language when he transferred to a public school.

“ASL gives me another way to communicate to others across the room,” said Maren Zamarripa, a sophomore studying physical therapy.

Zamarripa said she teaches not only to be able to practice herself but to help others learn and communicate more fluently. Her favorite thing about coming to ASL workshop is getting to know those who are hard of hearing and helping others understand their culture.

“I am able to get by with communicating with others that are fluent in ASL,” Zamarippa said. “I also am able to help others in the temple.”

She said that attending the ASL workshop here at BYU-Idaho, she was able to communicate comfortably and help those with hearing loss outside of school.

“People invited me in the past and it has been an opportunity to meet new people and have fun,” said David Reynolds, a junior studying computer information technology. “Everyone here is excited to learn ASL and be able to use it outside of school.”

He said he has been the president of what used to be the ASL Association and taught for a few semesters.