Comedy Improv Night surprises students

The Comedy Improv Night featuring Kirby Heyborne, Corbin Allred, Lincoln Hoppe and Kelly Lohman took place on Friday night, Jan. 26, in the Oscar A. Kirkham Auditorium. This event was advertised to be similar to Whose Line is it Anyway.

This event filled the auditorium with students of BYU-Idaho and community members of Rexburg.

Kirby Heyborne cartwheeled onto the stage and greeted the audience members. Heyborne then said the act would require help from the audience members and that everything was improvised.

Heyborne riled up the audience for the acts to follow. To get them ready, he and the audience members sing “’Give,’ Said the Little Stream” with actions included.

“I think that it is really impressive that they are on stage … having to sing with an improv pianist,” said Aimee Baer, a senior studying English education. “That’s just a lot of talent”

To prepare the audience for the rest of the act members, he introduced them and the remaining three joined Heyborne onstage before running out into the audience to high five the crowd.

The group stood on stage, interacted with the crowd and explained that the show would be more than just improv by speaking, but that they would be including improv music and songs as well, with the help from BYU-I students.

The group and the improv pianist created a musical based on a word given from the audience which was “desperation.” This musical included a rap battle between Heyborne and Allred, which seemed to be a crowd favorite.

“I think the rap battle in the musical was my favorite,” said Annaliese Kretchman, a sophomore studying public speaking. “That whole song was just great.”

The group kept the crowd laughing throughout the hour and a half show by poking fun at the BYU-I and Rexburg stereotypes and making odd noises during the made-up songs.

Kretchman said it was tailored to Rexburg.

“I loved all the shots they fired at Rexburg and BYU-I,” said Samantha Fisher, a junior studying math education. “It was just really funny.”

Many people said they were not sure what to expect from the show and that the music really surprised them.

Fisher said it was a lot funnier than she expected; she didn’t know how funny Heyborne was, and was impressed by the added improv music.

“I was really surprised by that,” Fisher said. “It is one thing to just do improv, but when you add the musical element, it takes it to a whole other level because I feel like it is harder to improv songs than it is to act it out.”

Many were surprised by the comedy act.

“I’ve seen a lot of those Mormon movies, so I expected something along the lines of that, but it was a lot funnier,” said Joseph Udy, a freshman studying computer information technology.

As the show ended, the group took their bows and thanked Don Sparhawk and Center Stage for all of their hard work. The crowd gave them a standing ovation. The audience left the room, smiling and laughing over the jokes that were made during the performance.

“I think they should definitely come back, like religiously,” Baer said.

Kretchman said they should come back every semester because of how funny they were. Fisher and Udy both mentioned if the group came back to BYU-I, they would get tickets to go to another show.