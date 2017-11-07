Comfort or price: can student housing appeal to both?

The Honor Code requires all on–track students to live in school-approved housing.

This requirement serves a perfect ground for housing owners to develop their business in town with 75 percent of the population being 18 and over. These conditions put students between a choice of comfort and price.

On Oct. 15, BYU-I Newsroom announced the total student enrollment for this fall semester is 19,399.

According to Rexburg Housing projections, by the year 2021, students enrolled could grow to more than 23,000.

The normal course of action at BYU-Idaho for student growth is to reach out to privately owned construction companies for help, said Rob Garrett, the Vice President for Executive Strategy and Planning at BYU-Idaho, in his interview for BYU-Idaho radio.

This summer, four apartment complexes were built and three others are under construction.

The main question is whether new complexes will set their prices high or try to settle in the middle ground?

“We do not influence the price at all,” said Adam Ririe, campus housing and research manager. “We always hope that housing is affordable. If you compare our prices with other universities in Idaho, we are the best priced when it comes down to housing.”

According to the Approved Housing Guidbook, there is a whole list of things that are considered before new housing can be approved. Among the criteria are gender separation (one gender must be accommodated in one building) and the specific bedroom sizes and living rooms. For example, the area in the kitchen must be big enough for all roommates to sit and have dinner together.

Every year, BYU-Idaho conducts inspection of those houses that provide living quarters for students, ensuring the safety and comfort of its tenants. Things like smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and sufficient lighting are some of the biggest concerns of the committee.

Riley Burton, manager of the Housing and Student Living Office said, “New complexes will demand a higher price and I think over time it will come naturally, the rates will go up, because that’s just what happens.”

Whether the construction of the apartment complexes raises the prices or not is still a question. BYU-I approved housing ensures it will provide students with housing that will create and foster a culture in which students learn and live the principles of Zion in their apartments and homes.