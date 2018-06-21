Coming to an online store near you: Sales Tax

Students might soon receive a tax when purchasing their online textbooks, or purchasing anything online for that matter.

Online retailers were hit hard on Thursday, June 21, after the U.S. Supreme court ruled that states can soon require online retailers to collect sales taxes.

“The 5-4 decision broke with 50 years’ worth of legal rulings that barred states from imposing sales tax on most purchases their residents make from out of state retailers,” NBC reported.

Big Supreme Court win on internet sales tax – about time! Big victory for fairness and for our country. Great victory for consumers and retailers. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

South Dakota recently passed a law that would levy an online sales tax. The state requested that the law be upheld by the Court. South Dakota and many others see this as a U.S. victory.

The ruling will not require all online retailers to charge a sales tax. Larger companies such as Amazon and Overstock will be compelled to, but decision suggests that smaller online companies will not be required.

According to CNBC, Amazon, Etzy, Overstock, eBay and Etsy, all experienced a slide in shares immediately following the ruling.