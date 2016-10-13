130412_gradmezzanine__054

Communication department puts graduation rumors to rest


Rumors surfaced online on Thursday, Oct. 13 that BYU-Idaho changed the communication department’s graduation location to a local Rexburg stake center.

Delaina Scholes, an office assistant in the communication department, said the rumors are false.

“We are not moving the graduation,” Scholes said. “The stake center is a wonderful facility but no, it’s not true.”

Scholes said graduating students expressed their concerns and frustration to the department about the rumored location switch.

It is unconfirmed who started the rumors or why they were started.


You may also like...

'Communication department puts graduation rumors to rest' has no comments

Be the first to comment this post!

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright 2015 BYU-I Scroll