Communication department puts graduation rumors to rest

Rumors surfaced online on Thursday, Oct. 13 that BYU-Idaho changed the communication department’s graduation location to a local Rexburg stake center.

Delaina Scholes, an office assistant in the communication department, said the rumors are false.

“We are not moving the graduation,” Scholes said. “The stake center is a wonderful facility but no, it’s not true.”

Scholes said graduating students expressed their concerns and frustration to the department about the rumored location switch.

It is unconfirmed who started the rumors or why they were started.